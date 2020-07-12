Here’s How NIA Traced Gold Smuggling Accused Duo to Bengaluru  

After around a week of being on the run, the prime accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were nabbed by the National Investigation Agency from a Bengaluru hotel on the night of Saturday, 11 July.

Reportedly, phone calls made by the two accused and their families aided the NIA to trace the accused to Bengaluru.

According to sources, Swapna, her family and Sandeep reached Bengaluru two days back in a car, from Kerala. However, it is not yet known how the accused managed to exit Kerala, evading the police checks at the state borders and other routine checks currently in place due to the COVID-19 regulations.