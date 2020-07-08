Kerala CM Writes to PM Modi for Probe Into Gold Smuggling Case

The scandal arose after around 30 kg of gold was seized by customs officials at Thiruvananthapuram from diplomatic baggage, addressed to an official at the UAE consulate in the city. A former employee of the consulate, Sarith Nair, was arrested when he tried to pick up the baggage using a false ID.

During Sarith’s interrogation, he informed the customs officials that another former consulate employee, Swapna Suresh was involved in the smuggling operation. Suresh had recently been appointed as a manager at a Space Park that falls under the Kerala IT Department.

IAS officer M Sivasankar, the state’s IT Secretary who appointed Suresh, was also Secretary of the Chief Minister’s office – he was removed from this latter post on Tuesday, 7 July.