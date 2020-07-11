Kerala Gold Scam: Absconding Accused Swapna Suresh Nabbed by NIA
Swapna Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.
Swapna Suresh, the key suspect in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case awas taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday, 11 July, ANI reported. Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.
Suresh, who has been absconding ever since her name cropped up in the case on had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday, 6 July.
Her bail plea reportedly accused the UAE Consulate officer for involving her in the retrieval of the consular baggage that had 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores.
In the bail petition, Swapna claimed she had no role in the crime and that she only made a phone call to the Assistant Commissioner of the Customs on the direction on the acting Consular General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Rashed Khasmi Ali Musaiqri Al Ashmia, The News Minute reported.
A former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna had worked as the Executive Secretary from 2016 and 2019 at the Consulate. She had later joined as the contract staff of Price Waterhouse Coopers Ltd (PWC), a private company, for their Space Park Project under the Kerala government’s Information Technology Department.
According to the anticipatory bail plea, Swapna had resigned from the Consulate in September 2019, but she had been working with the Consulate on “work on request basis”.
She was removed from the post on Monday after her alleged link to the case surfaced.
Along with Suresh, former IT and Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar; former staff of the UAE Consulate, PR Sarith; Sandeep Nari and Hariraj, member of the Air Cargo Association of India are also alleged to be involved in the case. Sivasankar is allegedly connected to Swapna Suresh.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.