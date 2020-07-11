Kerala Gold Scam: Absconding Accused Swapna Suresh Nabbed by NIA

Swapna Suresh, the key suspect in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case awas taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday, 11 July, ANI reported. Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.

Suresh, who has been absconding ever since her name cropped up in the case on had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday, 6 July.

Her bail plea reportedly accused the UAE Consulate officer for involving her in the retrieval of the consular baggage that had 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores.

In the bail petition, Swapna claimed she had no role in the crime and that she only made a phone call to the Assistant Commissioner of the Customs on the direction on the acting Consular General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Rashed Khasmi Ali Musaiqri Al Ashmia, The News Minute reported.