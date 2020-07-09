Acted on UAE Consular Gen’s Orders: Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused

Swapna Suresh, who has been absconding ever since her name cropped up in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Monday, 6 July, filed an anticipatory bail petition. While the Customs department is yet to interrogate Swapna, her bail plea seems to accuse the UAE Consulate officer for involving her in the retrieval of the consular baggage that had 30 kg gold, worth Rs 14.82 crores

In the bail petition, Swapna claimed she had no role in the crime and that she only made a phone call to the Assistant Commissioner of the Customs on the direction on the acting Consular General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Rashed Khasmi Ali Musaiqri Al Ashmia.

She has been implicated for allegedly committing offences under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962: sections 104 (6) (c) (import or export of any goods which have not been declared in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the market price of which exceeds one crore rupees) and 135 (evasion of duty or prohibitions).