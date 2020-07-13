Kerala Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s Bail Cancelled in Nun Rape Case 

A Kerala court on Monday, 13 July, cancelled the bail granted last year to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun in Kerala.

The Kottayam Principal Sessions court, which is hearing the case, cancelled Bishop Franco’s bail and also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. This, as the Bishop failed to turn up for the hearings held so far. Bishop Franco has not attended 14 of the hearings in the case so far.

On Monday, the accused Bishop’s counsel submitted before the trial court that the respondent, Bishop Franco, had been a primary contact of a coronavirus patient, and that he could not make it as he was advised quarantine.

The counsel added that Bishop Franco had met an advocate in Jalandhar to seek legal advice and the latter turned out to be coronavirus positive.