Khelo India Fuels Kerala Gold Medalist’s Long-Jump Dream

It was a typically busy but fulfilling day for Kerala’s Ancy Sojan, at the Khelo India Youth Games on Sunday, 12 January morning.

It began with the 18-year-old fine tuning her leaps in the long jump pit; it ended with her breaking the Games’ record and winning the Under-21 Girls gold medal. But the real fun was in between, when she quietly sneaked away to take part in the 100m heats.

Ancy timed it to perfection, getting away after her fourth jump but returning in time to take her fifth. Needless to say, she won the 100m heats too and has made it to the finals.