Kerala Gold Smuggling: MHA For NIA Probe, Cites National Security

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, 9 July permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gold smuggling case, citing that the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security.

The development comes just a day after Kerala CM, facing ire over the scandal, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for an “effective and coordinated investigation” into the gold smuggling racket that recently came to light.

The letter by Vijayan had noted that this smuggling attempt is extremely serious, given the attempt to misuse the protection given to diplomatic baggage.