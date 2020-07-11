Kerala Gold Scam: Officials Search Ex-IT Secy M Sivasankar’s House

Customs officials on Saturday, 11 July, morning searched an apartment near the Kerala Secretariat, rented by former IT and Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar.

Earlier this week, the top bureaucrat was removed from both his posts, as IT Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, after allegations emerged that he was close to Swapna Suresh, one of the accused persons in the gold smuggling case.

On Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, the customs officials inspected the apartment in detail after they took the statement of PR Sarith, an accused in the case who is now under arrest. .

Though it is unclear if the search revealed any crucial evidence in the case, customs officials are expected to record Sivasankar’s statements soon.

According to reports, the bureaucrat used to live at Feather Towers, an apartment complex near the Cantonment Gate of the Secretariat for many years.