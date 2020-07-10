Police Fire Tear Gas as Kerala Gold Scam Protests Turn Violent

After protests turned violent, Youth Congress leaders had to request the gathered protesters to return home. Though Sudhakaran has reportedly said in his speech that the protest would be held keeping in mind physical distancing, it ended in chaos soon after.

Two marches to the Kozhikode Collectorate turned violent on Friday morning. First, the police lathi-charged Muslim Youth League members who tried to break barricades. Later, by noon, Yuva Morcha members tried to march to the Collectorate. This time tear gas shells and stun grenades were used by the police and according to reports a few of the protesters were injured.