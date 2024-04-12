UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Check UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 on Friday, 12 April, for all interested candidates. The candidates who are preparing to appear for the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2024 can download the UPSC NDA 1 admit card from the official website - upsc.gov.in. One should download the hall ticket and check the details mentioned on it carefully. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 to be declared. The officials have finally activated the UPSC NDA 1 admit card link on upsc.gov.in. You must also check the latest announcements regarding the exam on the site. The UPSC officials update important dates and details on the website for candidates to check them easily.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the UPSC NDA 1 admit card. You cannot access the hall tickets without entering the required login details.
UPSC NDA 2024 Exam: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the UPSC NDA examination is set to take place on 21 April 2024. The UPSC NDA 2024 exam will be held in two shifts, as per the details mentioned on the schedule.
The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. You must download the UPSC NDA 1 admit card before the exam.
It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without the hall ticket. You must carry the admit card on the exam day to enter the venue.
Along with the admit card, candidates should carry their photo ID card. Check all the documents you must have to avoid confusion on the exam day.
UPSC NDA 1 2024 Admit Card: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know to download the UPSC NDA 1 2024 admit card online:
Browse through the official website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the option that states "UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login details and go to the next page.
The UPSC NDA 1 admit card will open on your screen.
Check the details and download the hall ticket for the exam day.
