UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 Rescheduled: Find Revised Date of Civil Services Exam

The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) dates for Preliminary round have been rescheduled due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. UPSC on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 officially announced that the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 will be conduced on 16 June now instead of 26 May 2024.
The rescheduling of UPSC Prelims 2024 timetable was made after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, 16 March 2024 released the 18th Lok Sabha election schedule, according to which the 2024 general elections will commence from 19 April and conclude on 1 June 2024.
According to the official notification, "Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024."
UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 Date
The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 will be now held on 16 June 2024 instead of 26 May.
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2024 Date
The UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2024 will be conducted for a period of 5 days, starting from 20 September.
UPSC CSE Exam 2024 Pattern
Every year, the UPSC CSE exam is conducted in three stages, including Prelims, Mains, and PT (personality test). The prelims exam is held for objective type questions. Candidates who will be successful in the prelims test will qualify for the UPSC CSE Mains Exam.
UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 Admit Card Release Date
The UPSC CSE prelims exam admit card is expected to release ten days before the examination. Once issued, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Exam 2024: Total Vacancies
A total of 1,056 vacancies for the CSE exam and 150 for the Indian Forest Service are available for the candidates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)