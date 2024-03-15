NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card To Release Today At natboard.edu.in; Exam On 18 March

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the NEET-MDS 2024 on 15 March 2024, Friday. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website through their login credentials.
The exam has been scheduled for March 18 whereas the results will be announced on 18 April 2024.
The exam will be held online. Candidates are required to answer questions in two parts. Part A of the exam contains 100 questions while Part B contains 140 questions. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 am to 12 pm. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination which is conducted for admission purpose to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.
Candidates found ineligible before the exam will not receive the NEET MDS admit cards. The NBEMS website will notify the candidates through SMS or Email and website notices when the admit card becomes available. The candidates will not receive an email or postal card. They can visit the NBEMS official website for additional pertinent information.
NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card Link: How To Download
Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in
Click on the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.
A page will open and the candidates need to enter their login credentials.
Click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Candidates can download the hall ticket and get a hard copy.
