TS Inter Results 2024: Manabadi TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Scorecards Released Today

TS Inter Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. One should note that the link is activated on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. You can contact the state board officials in case of any queries or problems regarding the results.
The TS Inter Results 2024 date and time were announced earlier for interested candidates. Now, the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result links are finally activated on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are requested to check their marks and personal details mentioned on the result carefully. See if there are any printing mistakes on the scorecards and inform the officials, if necessary.
All concerned candidates must keep their login credentials handy while checking the TS Inter Results 2024 Manabadi. You cannot open your 1st and 2nd year results without entering the registered details so keep them ready.
TS Inter Results 2024 Manabadi: 1st and 2nd Year Exam Details
According to the latest official details, the TS Inter Results 2024 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year examinations are available on the following websites:
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
The Manabadi TS Inter 1st year exam officially started on 28 February and concluded on 18 March. The TS Inter 2nd year exam started on 29 February and ended on 19 March. All the papers were conducted as per schedule.
They were held in single shifts on all days from 9 am to 12 pm. Now, you can finally check your scores. One must check all the scores mentioned on the result properly after downloading it.
It is important to note that more than 9 lakh candidates were waiting for the results to be declared. Candidates who are facing issues in loading the websites should wait for some time and then try again.
TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2024 Manabadi: How To Download
Read the easy steps to download the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2024 Manabadi here:
Visit the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "TS Inter Results 2024 Manabadi" on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials such as registration ID and password and go to the next page.
Your TS Inter result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores and tap on the download option.
