AP Inter Result 2024: Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared, How To Check

AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 today, Friday, 12 April. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting to check and download the AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi on Friday. One should note that the 1st and 2nd year scorecards link is activated on the official website - bieap.apcfss.in. Concerned candidates must stay alert and check the latest announcements.

According to the latest official details announced by the BIEAP, the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 were released on Friday at 11 am. The AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi link is activated on the website - bieap.apcfss.in for all those who want to check their scores. Interested candidates are advised to download the results on time.