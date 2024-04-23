TS Inter Results 2024: Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd Year Result on 24 April; Check Time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will officially announce the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year results soon. According to the official details, the Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd year results will be released on Wednesday, 24 April. One can download the TS Inter Results 2024 from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in when the link is activated. It is important to check the latest updates announced by the board officials before the results are declared on the scheduled date.
Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the TS Inter Results 2024 to be declared so they can check their scores. The Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd year results link will be activated only on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The results are scheduled to be declared at 11 am on Wednesday. The date and time are announced earlier for interested candidates.
Everyone should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. Nobody will be allowed to check their scores without entering the registered details.
Manabadi TS 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024: Exam Details
The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from 28 February to 18 March, as per schedule. The Manabadi TS 2nd year exam was held from 29 February to 19 March, for all registered candidates.
The exam was held in a single shift on all days for both the classes. The shift was from 9 am to 12 pm. All candidates who appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates are waiting for the TS Inter scores.
Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were conducted from 1 February to 15 February. The English practical exam was held on 17 February, and the Environmental Education examination was on 19 February.
The Manabadi TS 1st and 2nd year results link will be activated on the following websites:
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
results.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2024 online:
Visit the official board website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Click on the option that states "TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your login details and submit them.
Your TS Inter result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details carefully.
Download the Inter result and save a copy for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)