PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board Matric Result Expected Today Afternoon

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be announcing the PSEB 10th Result 2024 today, 18 April in the afternoon through a press conference. The pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be announced at the press conference. After the results for Class 10 are announced, candidates will be able to check it on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, 19 April.
In a press statement, the board confirmed that the result will be announced on 18 April and students will be able to check their scores 19 April onwards. In addition, the candidates should be aware that the results declared online are provisional and that they need to visit their respective schools to collect their original marksheets.
This year PSEB Class 10 board examination commenced on 13 February and ended on 5 March 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers. The PSEB 10 examination was conducted in a single shift on all days from 11 am to 2:15 pm Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
How To Download the PSEB 10th Result 2024?
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the results link available.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.
Enter the required details and click on submit after which the results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the same for future reference.
