PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board Matric Result Expected Today Afternoon

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be announcing the PSEB 10th Result 2024 today, 18 April in the afternoon through a press conference. The pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be announced at the press conference. After the results for Class 10 are announced, candidates will be able to check it on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, 19 April.

In a press statement, the board confirmed that the result will be announced on 18 April and students will be able to check their scores 19 April onwards. In addition, the candidates should be aware that the results declared online are provisional and that they need to visit their respective schools to collect their original marksheets.