PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Punjab Board Result on pseb.ac.in
Download PSEB Class 12 Result from official websites
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) officially announced the PSEB 12th Result 2022 on the website on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 for all the candidates after 3.15 pm. However, the result link was not activated so the students were unable to download the Punjab Board Class 12 mark sheets from the website. Now, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally released the result download link on the website so the candidates should check it out immediately.
The official website where the candidates will find the PSEB 12th Result 2022 download link is pseb.ac.in. They will also find the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 link on another website, at punjab.indiaresults.com. Candidates are requested to download the marksheets online and keep a soft copy with themselves for future reference. They should visit the official websites.
It is important to note that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had already announced the PSEB 12th Result 2022 on 28 June 2022 via a press conference.
Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022: Latest Updates
Earlier, the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 was supposed to release on 27 June 2022. Later, the Punjab Board postponed the result announcement due to some technical glitches.
The PSEB 12th Result 2022 was finally released on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled date.
They could not download the result from the website as the result link was not activated by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
The result link is active today, Wednesday, 29 June 2022 so the candidates can download the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 from the websites - pseb.ac.in. and punjab.indiaresults.com.
For more updates on the result and other details from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), one can visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the steps to download the PSEB 12th Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in. or punjab.indiaresults.com.
Click on the activated Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the required log in credentials such as Roll Number, etc and verify the information with the details mentioned on your admit card.
The result will display on your screen.
Download the PSEB 12th Result from the website and take a printout if necessary.
