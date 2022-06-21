CBSE 12th Result 2022: Class 12 Term 2 Result Date, Check Website for Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to declare the CBSE Exam Result 2022 Term 2 for both, Classes 10 and 12 soon. Candidates who had appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates can view the result on the official website, once released by the board. It is to be noted that the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 will be declared soon. Students can download the result from the website after logging in.

The official website where the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 will be made available is cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can go to the website, enter the required login details, and view the scores. The Class 12 results are expected to be out by the last week of July 2022. Students should keep a check on the mentioned website.