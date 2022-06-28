PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: Download Punjab Board 12 Result From pseb.ac.in
Download the Punjab Board Class 12 result from the official website
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the PSEB 12th result 2022 on the website for all the candidates to check. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting to check the scores can finally access their PSEB Class 12 marksheets on the official website. They can also download the result from the website after logging in to their registered accounts using the correct details.
The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) that the candidates are requested to visit is pseb.ac.in. Apart from the PSEB 12th Result 2022, candidates can also check other updates from the Punjab Education Board on the mentioned website. They should download the PSEB Class 12 Result from the website as soon as possible and go through the scores.
It is to be noted that the PSEB 12th Rresult 2022 was supposed to release on Monday, 27 June 2022, but the press conference got deferred.
Now, the results are finally out officially on the website for all the candidates to take a look at their marks.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2022: Important Information
The PSEB Class 12 examinations were held from 22 April 2022 to 23 May 2022 in offline mode, as per the schedule. Approximately, 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examination in Punjab.
The candidates can download the PSEB 12th result 2022 from the official website as the Punjab Board has released them. They can also check other details on the official website and stay informed.
For all the latest details and updates from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), candidates should keep checking the website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Guide To Check
Let's take a look at the steps that everyone should follow to check the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 online, as it has already been released by the board:
Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB): pseb.ac.in.
Click on the link that mentions PSEB 12th result 2022 on the mentions.
Enter your login credentials correctly such as Roll Number and Registration Number that are mentioned on your admit card.
Click on Submit.
The PSEB 12th Result will appear on your screen.
Check the details carefully on the result and click on the download option.
You can also take a printout of the Punjab Board 12th Result for future reference.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.