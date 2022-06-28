PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: Download Punjab Board 12 Result From pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the PSEB 12th result 2022 on the website for all the candidates to check. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting to check the scores can finally access their PSEB Class 12 marksheets on the official website. They can also download the result from the website after logging in to their registered accounts using the correct details.

The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) that the candidates are requested to visit is pseb.ac.in. Apart from the PSEB 12th Result 2022, candidates can also check other updates from the Punjab Education Board on the mentioned website. They should download the PSEB Class 12 Result from the website as soon as possible and go through the scores.