TS SSC Results 2022 Date Out: Telangana Board 10TH Result Time, Check Website
TS SSC Result 2022: Candidates can download Telangana Board 10th Result from manabadi.co.in
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has officially announced the release date of TS SSC Results 2022. As per the latest official information, the Telangana Board 10th Result is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, 30 June 2022.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examinations on the scheduled date can finally check their TS SSC Results 2022 on the website, once it is released on 30 June 2022 for all the students to access.
The official website where the Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 will be released is bse.telangana.gov.in. Once it is formally announced tomorrow, on Thursday, 30 June 2022, students can download the TS SSC Results 2022 from the official website of BSE Telangana. The latest information from the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana suggests that the result will be out tomorrow for all the candidates.
Students will be informed about any changes in the result date or time via the mentioned official website so they should keep a close eye on it to stay informed.
Telangana Board 10TH Result 2022: Important Details
It is also important to note that the TS SSC Results 2022 will be available for download on the official website of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in, once it is officially declared.
According to the latest details, the Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on 30 June 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should take note of the date and time.
One should note that the TS SSC examinations were held by the Board from 23 May 2022 to 1 June 2022. The examinations were held in offline mode after a break of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the details from the Telangana Board, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exam 2022 and now they are eagerly waiting for the result to be released.
TS SSC Result 2022: How to Download Telangana Board 10TH Result
Here are a few steps to check the TS SSC Results 2022 once released officially on the websites:
Visit any one of the mentioned official sites - bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
Click on the Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 link.
Enter the log in credentials on the provided space.
The TS SSC Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website after checking all the details carefully.
You may also keep a soft copy of the same with yourself.
