JEE Main Result 2022 Today: Check Session 1 Result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Update

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: The results will be out on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in soon by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to declare the JEE Main Result 2022 today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 on the website. The JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 will be available on the official website anytime soon so the candidates are requested to keep a close eye on it. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting to check their scores are requested to visit the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for all the latest updates.
Candidates can also download the JEE Main Result 2022 from the website ntaresults.nic.in once it is officially declared by the NTA. As per the latest details, the JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 are expected today only, on Friday, 8 July 2022 so the candidates should be alert. They will find all the latest details on the mentioned sites.
Once the JEE Main Result 2022 is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the scorecards.
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: Important Details and List of Websites
Candidates should note that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 release date and time. The latest reports suggest that the results will be declared today, on 8 July 2022.
The two websites that the candidates should keep checking to know more about the JEE Main Result 2022 are: jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The JEE Main Exam 2022 for Session 1 was conducted from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the official timetable. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.
One should keep a close eye on the website to know the result release date and time that will be announced by the NTA shortly. Candidates should keep their login information handy while checking the marksheets.
JEE Main Result 2022: How To Download Session 1 Marksheets
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to download the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1, once released formally on the websites by the NTA:
Visit either of the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Main Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your log in information such as the Application Number and Date of Birth.
The JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and save a copy for further reference.
