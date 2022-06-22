JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam Tomorrow, Know What's Allowed and What's Not
Know about the things that are allowed and not allowed for the JEE Mains session 1 exam
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam will begin tomorrow, 23 June 2022. Only one day is left for the engineering entrance exam and the National Testing Agency, NTA is getting ready with tight security.
Students appearing for JEE Main 2022 exam must know the dos and don'ts or more specifically the things that are allowed and not allowed.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam will conclude on 29 June 2022. The NTA released the JEE Main admit card yesterday on jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, JEE will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and in 22 cities outside India.
Students are advised to keep a print copy of the JEE Mains admit card 2022.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam: Dos and Don'ts
As per the official JEE Main, candidates are not allowed to carry instruments like geometry boxes or pencil boxes inside the exam hall. If they need to carry a pen inside the hall, they will have to get it checked at the exam centre. Try to leave other things outside the room. Candidates must comply with the rules of the exam centre.
Candidates appearing for JEE Mains should not carry any paper/ stationery/ textual material, eatables, etc, inside the exam hall. In case you carry any of these by mistake, please leave it outside the exam hall.
Electronic gadgets like Bluetooth, mobile phones, microphones, calculators, etc, are not allowed inside the exam hall.
Candidates must carry a recent passport-size photograph and a valid photo ID proof. Students will have to present it at the entry if asked.
Students must avoid wearing any metallic or expensive jewelry.
Wear light, comfortable clothing during the exam. Things like caps, mufflers, etc, should be avoided.
After the conclusion of the JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam, NTA will begin preparing for the JEE Main Session 2. The latter will have the rules defining what's allowed and what's not and they might be the same. Candidates are advised to comply with the JEE Mains rules to avoid any trouble.
