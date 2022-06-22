JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam Tomorrow, Know What's Allowed and What's Not

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam will begin tomorrow, 23 June 2022. Only one day is left for the engineering entrance exam and the National Testing Agency, NTA is getting ready with tight security.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2022 exam must know the dos and don'ts or more specifically the things that are allowed and not allowed.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam will conclude on 29 June 2022. The NTA released the JEE Main admit card yesterday on jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, JEE will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and in 22 cities outside India.

Students are advised to keep a print copy of the JEE Mains admit card 2022.