JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result to be Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in Soon
Know how to download the JEE Main session1 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result for the Joint Entrance Main examination. The result will soon be released at the official website.
Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Exam will be able to check the JEE Main session 1 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number and password/date of birth to access the JEE Main results 2022. Applicants can check the steps to download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard and result here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session-1 before itself. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was held from 23 June to 29 June 2022. The result will soon be available at the JEE Main official website.
How to Check Result for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam?
Visit the the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to check the JEE Mains result.
Enter the login credentials wherever required - application number and password/date of birth.
Check all details in the result and scorecard carefully.
Download the JEE Main scorecard for future use.
As JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted in multiple sessions, NTA will choose the normalization process to compile the final result. After the declaration of the JEE results, NTA will not accept any request for re-evaluation of results.
