JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Soon: Check jeemain.nta.ac.in; Latest Announcements

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 paper 2 results soon for interested candidates. The JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 subjects include BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B). Once the scorecards are declared, candidates can check their respective JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results on the website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. One should stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the officials on the website.
Candidates will be notified as soon as the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results are declared by the NTA. The officials announced the JEE Main Paper 1 examination results earlier this month. You must go through the result on the website – jeemain.nta.ac.in if you haven't already. Candidates are eagerly waiting to check their scores and other important details.
Concerned candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to keep their login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth ready. You must enter the details to access the result.
JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result: Important Details
According to the latest official details available online, the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 exam was formally conducted on 24 January, in the afternoon shift. One should note that the exam took place from 3 pm to 6 pm.
As per the information announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 74,002 candidates applied for the Paper 2 exam. Out of this, approximately 55,493 or 75 percent of candidates appeared for the exam on the scheduled date.
Now, they are waiting for the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results to be released so they can see if they have qualified for them.
The officials announced that the paper 2 results will be declared in the next few days. Candidates should stay alert because the exact date is not announced by the NTA.
JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 result online:
Browse through the website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states "JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result" on the home page.
Provide your login details such as the application number and date of birth in the given space.
The result will appear on the screen and you can check your scores.
Download the scorecard from the website.