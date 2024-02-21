JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Soon: Check jeemain.nta.ac.in; Latest Announcements

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 paper 2 results soon for interested candidates. The JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 subjects include BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B). Once the scorecards are declared, candidates can check their respective JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results on the website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. One should stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the officials on the website.

Candidates will be notified as soon as the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results are declared by the NTA. The officials announced the JEE Main Paper 1 examination results earlier this month. You must go through the result on the website – jeemain.nta.ac.in if you haven't already. Candidates are eagerly waiting to check their scores and other important details.