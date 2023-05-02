Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023 Today: Check via SMS and DigiLocker

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is gearing up to declare the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream today, Tuesday, 2 May 2023. As per the announcement made by the Gujarat Board recently, the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result will be released around 9 am on Tuesday. Students should be alert and download their respective GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on time. The results will be released on the official website of the board - gseb.org.
Once the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for the Science Stream is released, candidates will be notified about it via the website - gseb.org. Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result to release so they can go through their scores and other important details.
Along with the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, one must also go through the other announcements on the official website. It is important for concerned candidates to stay updated with the latest details available online.
Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Exam 2023: Important Details
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board held the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Exam 2023 from 14 March to 25 March, for all registered candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam can finally check their scores on Tuesday, after 9 am.
As per the latest official details, approximately 1.06 lakh candidates sat for the Science stream examination on the scheduled dates. Candidates should stay alert and informed today.
According to local reports, around 1,07,663 students applied for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams in the Science stream. After the results are out, candidates must enter their login details to view their respective Class 12 HSC Science exam scores.
Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023: Steps To Download Online
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download your Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result 2023 online:
Go to gseb.org.
Click on the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science 2023 result link on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as hall ticket number, date of birth, school code, etc, in the given space.
The GSEB 12th HSC Science result will display on your screen.
Go through your scores and download the result from the website.
Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023: How to Check via SMS
Know the steps to check the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result 2023 via SMS:
Go to the messages app on your phone.
Create a text message GJ12SSeat_Number.
Send this message to the number - 58888111.
You will receive the result via SMS.
GSEB 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023: How to Save On DigiLocker
Let's read the step-by-step process to check GSEB 12th (HSC) Science result 2023 via the DigiLocker app:
Visit digilocker.gov.in.
Go to the registration link.
Enter your mobile number and then provide the OTP.
Create your login credentials and enter your Aadhaar number.
Open the Gujarat Board result link and go through your scores.
Save it on your DigiLocker account.
