Gujarat Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table Here

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Tables 2023 Released. Here are the steps to download and check.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
Gujarat Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table Here
i

GSEB SSC HSC Time Table 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the 10th and 12th class date sheets for the final exams on the official website, gseb.org.

Candidates who want to download and check their GSEB SSC HSC Time Table 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.

All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming GSEB SSC and HSC Examinations 2023 must note down that the GSEB SSC (10th)Exam 2023 will be conducted from 14 March till 28 March 2023. Also, the GSEB HSC (12th) Exam 2023 will be held from 14 March till 25 March 2023.

Steps To Download the GSEB SSC, HSC Time Tables

Here are the easy and quick steps to download and check the GSEB SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) class time tables.

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Board Website' section.

  • Search and click on the direct link 'Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023.'

  • A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the SSC and HSC date sheets carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Now that the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th class date sheets have been released by the concerned authorities, candidates must start preparing for the GSEB Board Exams 2023.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of GSEB for more details about the exam like GSEB HSC SSC Admit Card, Examination City Intimation Slip, and more. You can also visit this space to stay updated with the latest details about GSEB 10th and 12th class exams 2023.

