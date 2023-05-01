GSEB 12th Science Result Tomorrow: Check Time & Steps to Download GUJCET Result

GSEB 12th Result 2023 is most likely to be released tomorrow. Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has announced the GUJCET results date, time 2023. As per the official notice, the board has decided to release the GUJCET Result 2023 tomorrow, 2 May 2023. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam will be will be able to check the result at the official website-- gseb.org.
Candidates will be required to enter their Roll number and other required details to access the result. Candidates can also check their GSEB HSC result and GUJCET result using their seat numbers via WhatsApp. They will just have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.
The board will send the physical copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents to schools later. Check the time and steps to download the GSEB HSC result below.
GSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & Time
As per the official notice the GSEB HSC result 2023 will be declared at 9 AM tomorrow, 2 May 2023.
The official notice read, "Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-I (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM."
How to Download GSEB 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the GSEB Result link
A new page will appear.
Enter your roll number and other details
The GUJCET 12th Result will be displayed on the screen.
You can take a print out for the future use
GSEB conducted the Gujarat Board 12th Science Exam 2023 from 14 to 25 March 2023 and this year, around 1 lakh students appeared for the exam.
