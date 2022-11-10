DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 Today: Check admission.uod.ac.in; How to Download List
The Delhi University (DU) UG admission process is underway and the merit lists are being declared for the candidates who want to take admission. According to the latest official details, the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 is scheduled to be declared today, Thursday, 10 November.
It is important to note that the merit list will be declared in the evening at 5 pm. Candidates can download the list from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in once released on Thursday.
Candidates must keep a close eye on the website to download the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 on time. All the latest details regarding the Delhi University (DU) UG admission process are available on the website - admission.uod.ac.in so interested candidates can take a look at them. Everyone must stay informed and complete the necessary steps within the deadline.
It is important to note that the DU UG first and second merit lists 2022 have been released earlier by Delhi University. The lists were declared as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022: Dates and Details
As per the details available online, candidates have to log in to their accounts on the website - admission.uod.ac.in to check and download the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022.
They are requested to keep their CUET 2022 application number and password handy while checking the 3rd merit list. After the merit list is declared by Delhi University, DU colleges will start verifying and approving applications.
It is important to note that the process is scheduled to be completed between 11 November and 14 November, according to the dates mentioned on the official schedule.
To confirm the admission, students are requested to pay the admission fee by 15 November, if they are selected in the third merit list.
DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 from the website:
Go to admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the link that states DU UG 3rd merit list on the homepage.
Enter your CUET application number and password in the required box to log in to your account.
The third merit list will open on your screen.
Check if your name is present in the list.
Download the merit list from the website to take a proper look at it and save a copy of the same or take a printout, if required.
