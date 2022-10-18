DU UG Merit List 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Website, Know Important Details

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first merit list for UG Admissions today, Tuesday, 18 October. According to the official schedule announced by the university for DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3, the DU UG Merit List 2022 is set to be declared online on Tuesday. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website, once released. The websites that one should visit to check the DU UG Merit List are du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

