FAQ | DU Admission 2022: What Is the Phase 3 UG Admission Process?

Before the announcement of a round, the university will open an “Upgrade” window for all admitted candidates. An admitted candidates can select the 'Upgrade' option, which will allow upgradation to a higher preference submitted by the candidate.

The current admitted seat will be auto canceled if new preference/s is/are allocated to the candidate. Moreover, a candidate who opts for 'Upgrade' can also reorder the Programme + College Combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.

The upgrade option, however, will not be available for the candidates who were allocated their first preferences.

A candidate who gets upgraded will have to 'Accept' the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat/s. If a candidate does not do any activity on the upgraded seat/s, it will, by default, be considered canceled and the candidate will be out of the admission process.