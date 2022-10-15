FAQ | DU Admission 2022: What Is the Phase 3 UG Admission Process?
Delhi University will release the first seat allocation list on Tuesday, 18 October.
The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday, 12 October, concluded Phase 1 (applying to DU) and Phase 2 (preference filling) of the undergraduate admissions for academic year 2022-23.
The varsity will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday, 14 October, on the basis of which the candidates can get an idea of securing a seat in their preferred programme and college. The candidates will also be given a chance to re-order their preferences till 4.59 pm Sunday, 16 October.
This will be followed by the commencement of Phase 3 of admission process which will include seat allocation.
But what is the admission process in phase 3? How will the seats be allocated? How to accept or decline an allocated seat? Here's all you need to know.
When will the Phase 3 of DU UG admissions 2022 begin?
According to the admission schedule released by the University, the first allocation list will be declared on Tuesday, 18 October. The candidates who will be allocated a seat in the list will be given a chance to 'Accept' the same from 10 am on 19 October till 4.59 pm on 21 October.
The second allocation list will be declared on 30 October, and the third allocation list on 10 November.
Before the declaration of the second and third lists, the varsity will first display the vacancies left.
What is the process after accepting the allocated seat?
Once the candidate 'Accept' the provisionally allocated seat, the concerned College will check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate. After verification, the college will either 'Approve' or 'Reject' the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate. For first round, the colleges will have to verify and approve the online application of candidates by 5 pm on 22 October.
After the College approves, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee for the approved seat. Last date to pay admission fee under first round is 4.59 pm, 24 October.
What if a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round?
In case a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, then they must "accept" one of the allocated seats only.
What if I don't want to accept the allocated seat(s) and want to be considered for subsequent rounds?
According to DU admission rules, in order participate in subsequent rounds, a candidate must accept the seat allocated to him/her.
Inactivity/no-action will be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisionally allocated seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of admission.
What if a candidate who has secured admission in DU want to be considered for subsequent rounds?
Before the announcement of a round, the university will open an “Upgrade” window for all admitted candidates. An admitted candidates can select the 'Upgrade' option, which will allow upgradation to a higher preference submitted by the candidate.
The current admitted seat will be auto canceled if new preference/s is/are allocated to the candidate. Moreover, a candidate who opts for 'Upgrade' can also reorder the Programme + College Combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.
The upgrade option, however, will not be available for the candidates who were allocated their first preferences.
A candidate who gets upgraded will have to 'Accept' the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat/s. If a candidate does not do any activity on the upgraded seat/s, it will, by default, be considered canceled and the candidate will be out of the admission process.
What about candidates who could not apply to DU's admission portal (CSAS) before 12 October but still want to be considered for admissions?
Candidates who failed to apply for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 within the stipulated time and are desirous of participating in CSAS-2022 can participate through the Mid-Entry window, by paying a Mid-Entry fee of Rs 1,000.
According to the admission schedule, the Mid-Entry window is scheduled to open on 5 November 2022.
