ADVERTISEMENT

JNU PG 2nd Merit List Released: Check jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know Important Dates Here

JNU PG 2nd Merit List: Candidates have time till 10 November to block their seats, according to official details.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
JNU PG 2nd Merit List Released: Check jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know Important Dates Here
i

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has officially released the JNU PG 2nd Merit List for all interested candidates. One must visit the official website to check and download the merit list. Candidates are requested to visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in for all the latest details and updates on the merit list. Since the JNU PG 2nd Merit List has already been formally declared by the university, candidates are requested to download it from the mentioned website as soon as possible.

They must check the details mentioned on the JNU PG 2nd merit list carefully. It is important to note that the students have to enter their login details to download the merit list from the website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The process to download the second merit list is mentioned on the site so interested candidates can take a look at it.

Also Read

Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results 2022 Out - Check Important Details Here

Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results 2022 Out - Check Important Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
All the other important dates related to the JNU PG 2nd Merit List are also available on the site for the candidates. Shortlisted candidates must finish the important steps on time if they want to be considered for the admission process.

JNU PG 2nd Merit List: Know Details Here

According to the latest official details from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, candidates have to block their seats by 10 November, 11:50 pm if their names are mentioned on the JNU PG 2nd Merit List that is released recently.

Candidates have to follow the deadline and complete the required steps on time. To know more, one can go through the details on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. One can also contact the university in case of any problems.

It is important to note that the JNU PG 2nd Merit List is declared online only.

Also Read

'CUET a Second Chance for Those Who Weren't Happy With Board Marks': DU Freshers

'CUET a Second Chance for Those Who Weren't Happy With Board Marks': DU Freshers
ADVERTISEMENT

Shortlisted candidates should save a copy of the merit list so that they can use it whenever required.

JNU PG 2nd Merit List Released: How to Download

Here are the simple and easy steps candidates must follow to download the JNU PG 2nd Merit List online:

  • Visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University - jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in.

  • Tap on the link that states Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022 on the homepage.

  • Enter your login details such as your Application Number and Password correctly to view the list.

  • The second merit list will open on your screen.

  • Go through the details on the JNU second merit list carefully.

  • Download the merit list from the website.

  • Save a copy of the same on your device and take a printout of the merit list.

Also Read

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration to End Today: Check Websites; Know Details Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration to End Today: Check Websites; Know Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  JNU   JNU PG   JNU PG 2nd Merit List 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×