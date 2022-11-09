JNU PG 2nd Merit List Released: Check jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know Important Dates Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has officially released the JNU PG 2nd Merit List for all interested candidates. One must visit the official website to check and download the merit list. Candidates are requested to visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in for all the latest details and updates on the merit list. Since the JNU PG 2nd Merit List has already been formally declared by the university, candidates are requested to download it from the mentioned website as soon as possible.

They must check the details mentioned on the JNU PG 2nd merit list carefully. It is important to note that the students have to enter their login details to download the merit list from the website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The process to download the second merit list is mentioned on the site so interested candidates can take a look at it.