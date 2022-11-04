Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Schedule Revised by BCECEB - Details

BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has issued a revised schedule for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who qualified the Bihar NEET PG Exam 2022 can apply for the counselling process on the website using their login details.

According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, Bihar NEET PG Round 2 dates have rescheduled due to some unavoidable reasons.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 is conducted for candidates who have qualified the exam successfully and want to take admission to MD, MS, DNB courses across different states of the country.