Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Schedule Revised by BCECEB - Details
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 schedule for round 2 has been rescheduled - Details here.
BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has issued a revised schedule for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who qualified the Bihar NEET PG Exam 2022 can apply for the counselling process on the website using their login details.
According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, Bihar NEET PG Round 2 dates have rescheduled due to some unavoidable reasons.
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 is conducted for candidates who have qualified the exam successfully and want to take admission to MD, MS, DNB courses across different states of the country.
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Revised Schedule for Round 2
Following are some important revised dates related to the Bihar NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2022.
Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Sunday, 6 November 2022.
Downloading of Seat Allotment Order: 6 to 12 November 2022.
Document Verification Starts: Wednesday, 9 November 2022.
Admission Process Starts: Wednesday, 9 November 2022.
Document Verification Last Date: Saturday, 12 November 2022.
Admission Process Ends: Saturday, 12 November 2022.
As per the official notice, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the 2nd round online counselling, admission process of open state quota seats, verification of documents for Medical Degree, Diploma/DNB (Degree/Diploma) courses in both government and private medical colleges of Bihar based on the PGMAC2022 merit and rank list has been rescheduled.
To know more details, please check the official website.
