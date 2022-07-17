ICSE 10TH Result 2022 Semester 2 Today on cisce.org; Latest Updates From CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 today, on Sunday, 17 July 2022 for all the candidates. As per the latest details, the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 will be officially released at 5 pm today, on the official website of the CISCE. Candidates can visit the website - cisce.org to view their ICSE 10th Results 2022 for the Semester 2 exams.

