ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 to be Released at cisce.org

The semester 2 exams for class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC is about to begin soon. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the admit cards for the ISC and ICSE semester 2 exams 2022.

As per the board's official, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week."

The students can download their admit cards on the official website at cisce.org. The semester2 exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on 25 April and 26 April respectively.