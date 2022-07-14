ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 Likely Tomorrow: Check cisce.org, CISCE updates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 on Friday, 15 July 2022 for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. A CISCE official also stated that the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 were likely to be announced by Saturday, 16 July 2022. Candidates can download the ICSE 10th Result 2022 from the website – cisce.org, once they are officially released.

It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not released any official notification on the website – cisce.org – regarding the date and time of the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022. However, since the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results are expected on 15 July 2022, one should be alert.