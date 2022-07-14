ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 Likely Tomorrow: Check cisce.org, CISCE updates
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022: The result will be available for download on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 on Friday, 15 July 2022 for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. A CISCE official also stated that the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 were likely to be announced by Saturday, 16 July 2022. Candidates can download the ICSE 10th Result 2022 from the website – cisce.org, once they are officially released.
It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not released any official notification on the website – cisce.org – regarding the date and time of the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022. However, since the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results are expected on 15 July 2022, one should be alert.
All the latest information regarding the results will be available on the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org, so the candidates who are interested in checking their ICSE Semester 2 Results 2022 should keep a close eye on it.
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2: Important Details and List of Websites
Approximately, one lakh students appeared for the ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 which officially ended in May 2022. Once the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 is released on the website, students will need to log in to their registered accounts to download their marksheets.
The list of websites where the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 will be available for checking is as follows: cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
As of now, the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 is expected on Friday, 15 July 2022, so the candidates should constantly keep checking the above mentioned websites for all the latest updates from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022, once officially published:
Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Click on the active link that states ICSE Semester 2 Results 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the log-in information correctly such as UID, index number, and roll number, then click on submit.
The ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the ICSE 10th Result from the website and check your scores properly.
You should keep a soft copy of the result with yourself for future reference.
If the results are declared on 15 July 2022, candidates will get to know about it via the website – cisce.org.
