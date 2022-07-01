ADVERTISEMENT

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know When & Where To Check ICSE, ISC Result

Know the tentative date, website and apps to check ICSE and ISC results.

Shivangani Singh
Education
The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is most likely to announce the ICESE (10th) and ISC (12th) results soon. The board has not announced any official date as of yet but as per the reports, results for both classes are likely to be out by mid-July.

After the declaration of the results, students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 results online on CISCE’s official portal, cisce.org.

The semester two board exams for ICSE concluded on 20 May whereas the last ISC exam was on 13 June. Now, the CISCE results for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be out together on 15 July. The answersheets are already under evaluation and as per the reports, the board is in the final leg of the preparation of the results.

How To Check CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the result link for your course ICSE or ISC, from the drop-down list.

  3. Enter the unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA on the screen to access your result.

  4. Click on submit button.

  5. The result will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

The students can also check their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results via SMS and the Digi Locker app and website.

