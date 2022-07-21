CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Expected This Week: Date, Time, and Other Details
CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022: According to reports, the 10th result will be declared this week and 12th result next week.
It has been quite some time since the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 were held and since then, students have been desperately waiting for the results to be declared. If reports are to be believed, a board official has confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be declared anytime this week and the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced next week. However, there has not been any official notice regarding the same.
Once declared on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in), candidates can download and check their results by submitting their exam credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared on time and there will be no delay.
All the students waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 should note that they can check their results on these official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2022: Date
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 from 26 April 2022 to 24 May and 15 June 2022, respectively. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held in two terms this year, therefore, the result will be an aggregate score of both the terms. Candidates have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to successfully pass the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2022. Candidates who fail to do so will have to appear for the compartment examination.
CBSE 10th & 12th Exam Results 2022: Easy Steps To Check (Direct Link)
Following are some of the easy and simple steps to check the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results 2022.
Go to the official website.
On the home page, click on the direct result link.
Enter details like roll number, date of birth, and password.
Verify captcha.
Click on the submit button.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy of the result for future use.
CBSE 10th & 12th Exam Results 2022: Latest Updates
Here are some of the latest updates on the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam results that students should know about:
Interactive Voice Respond System (IVRS): Once the CBSE results are declared, the candidates can get their results by leveraging the IVRS system. All students have to do is call the phone numbers mentioned on the CBSE's official website and then, mention their roll number and other required details.
Pariksha Sangam Portal: This is a recently launched portal by the CBSE. According to the concerned authorities, this is a one-stop destination for all CBSE exam-related issues. Candidates can get answers to all their questions and queries via this portal, without facing issues.
Digilocker Security Key: Recently, CBSE issued a notification regarding the Digilocker accounts of students and the security key. According to the Board, students can now check their results and receive their official documents through their Digilocker accounts by using the security key that will be provided to them by the CBSE.
