JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time, Official Websites Links

As per reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the date and time for the Jharkhand Board JAC Results 2022. According to the latest updates, the JAC 10th Result 2022 and JAC 12th Science Result 2022 are most likely to be released on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their Jharkhand Board Results by visiting jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

The state education minister confirmed the date and time for the JAC 10th results after the announcement by the JAC authorities.

Students should know that the JAC 10th Result 2022 and JAC 12th Science Result will be declared at 2:30 pm today. There is no update regarding the JAC 12th Result for the Arts and Commerce streams. However, they are expected to be out soon.