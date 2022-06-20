CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022: Last Date to Apply Today, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially invited the applications for the CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 or the Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership awards 2021-22. These are given by the Ministry of Education. It is important to note that the awards are handed over every year on Teacher's Day which falls on 5 September. It is given to outstanding teachers and principals who belong to CBSE-affiliated schools. The applications for this year are already underway.

The awards were launched to motivate teachers and recognise their contributions that help to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. Since the applications for the CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 have already begun, it is important to register quickly. One should note that each awardee receives a cash price of Rs 50,000 and a certificate.