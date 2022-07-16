CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Create Digilocker Accounts To Access Result
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: CBSE introduced a six-digit Security PIN for Digilocker accounts of students.
CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the 10th & 12 class result 2022 anytime soon on the official website (cbse.gov.in). Here is the latest update for the students who have appeared in the 2022 CBSE 10, 12 examinations. The Board will introduce a security pin for their Digilocker accounts so that they can access their result and the required documents like certificates, marks sheets, and so on.
Although there has been no official notification regarding the CBSE 10th, 12th examination Result 2022 yet, there are speculations that the result will be announced soon, probably in the third or fourth week of July. This is just a tentative date and the exact result date will be notified separately on the official website. Candidates are therefore requested to keep an eye on the website to get the latest result updates.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Security Pin for Digilocker Accounts of Students To Access the Result & Documents
The CBSE recently released an official notification regarding the Digilocker accounts of 10th & 12 class students who have appeared in the board examination and are waiting for the declaration of the result. The Board will introduce a Security PIN for all the Digilocker accounts of students. This will allow them to access their result along with the important documents digitally at one consolidated place.
As soon as the CBSE result (10, 12 class) will be declared, the students can access their documents from their respective Digilocker accounts by using the Security PIN provided to them by the CBSE.
According to an official circular released by the Board, the main purpose behind the introduction of the Security PIN for the Digilocker accounts of candidates is to strengthen the privacy & security of the important data of candidates and to make it easily accessible to them.
How To Create a New Digilocker Account: A Step-to-Step Guide
All the CBSE 10, 12 students who want to access their result via Digilocker accounts but have not created an account yet should follow the below steps to create a new account.
Go to the official website of the Digilocker, digilocker.gov.in
On the homepage, you will see a banner that reads as 'CBSE Result 2022 Class X and XII Coming Soon, Activate Your Digilocker Account Now.'
Click on the banner and you will be taken to a 'Digilocker Account Confirmation Page'.
If you already have a Digilocker account, enter the details like Security PIN (provided by your school), OTP, mobile number, etc and hit the 'Account Confirmation' option. This way, you will be able to access the digilocker account.
Candidates who do not have a Digilocker account yet should go to the 'Sign up' option and click on it, a 'Sign up' page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal details like name, D.O.B, gender, mobile number, security pin (provided by school), and aadhaar number.
Hit the 'Submit' option and your new Digilocker account will be created.
Once the account is created, you can follow the above mentioned steps to access your CBSE result and the important documents.
The Security PIN created by the CBSE is a six-digit number that will be required by candidates every time they want to access their Digilocker accounts. CBSE will share the Security PIN of all the 10, 12 candidates with their respective schools who will then pass it to the candidates. Each candidate will have a different Security PIN and they should keep it safe. Without Security PIN candidates can't access their Digilocker accounts to check the result and important documents.
