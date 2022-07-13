CBSE 10TH,12TH Result 2022 Term 2: CBSE Class 10 Results Date; Check cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 Term 2 by the end of July. The board has already officially declared the Term 1 Results for Classes 10 and 12, now the students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to be released on the website. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website - cbse.gov.in to know the exact result date.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official release date for the CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 Term 2, however, the latest details suggest that the mark sheets will be released by the end of July 2022. Once the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 Results are declared, candidates can download the scorecards from cbse.gov.in.