CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Expected Soon, Class 10 & 12 Exams in March-April
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 date sheet is expected to be released soon on cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to conduct Term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in March-April 2022. Date sheet for the same is yet to be released by the board.
CBSE Term 1 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in offline mode during the months of November and December 2021. Results for the same are yet to be declared.
Therefore, candidates enrolled to appear for Classes 10 and 12 board exams for academic year 2021-22, are advised to regularly visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in, for further updates about Term 1 result and Term 2 schedule. Syllabus and sample papers for Term 2 can also be checked on the official website.
CBSE Term 2 Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
As per the notification released last year, Term 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of March-April 2022, will comprise subjective type questions.
Practical exams for the same are expected to begin in the month of February 2022, reported Times Now.
The report further quotes a CBSE official stating that the board wanted to begin CBSE Term 2 practical exams from 15 February, but due the present COVID situation and upcoming state elections, the board is considering to begin practical exams by the end of February 2022.
