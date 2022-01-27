ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Expected Soon, Class 10 & 12 Exams in March-April

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 date sheet is expected to be released soon on cbse.gov.in.

The Quint
Updated
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to conduct Term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in March-April 2022. Date sheet for the same is yet to be released by the board.

CBSE Term 1 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in offline mode during the months of November and December 2021. Results for the same are yet to be declared.

Therefore, candidates enrolled to appear for Classes 10 and 12 board exams for academic year 2021-22, are advised to regularly visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in, for further updates about Term 1 result and Term 2 schedule. Syllabus and sample papers for Term 2 can also be checked on the official website.
Also Read

Fake Circular on CBSE Term 1 Results Doing the Rounds, Board Warns Students

Fake Circular on CBSE Term 1 Results Doing the Rounds, Board Warns Students
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Term 2 Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

As per the notification released last year, Term 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of March-April 2022, will comprise subjective type questions.

Practical exams for the same are expected to begin in the month of February 2022, reported Times Now.

The report further quotes a CBSE official stating that the board wanted to begin CBSE Term 2 practical exams from 15 February, but due the present COVID situation and upcoming state elections, the board is considering to begin practical exams by the end of February 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about CBSE Term 1 result, and Term 2 date sheet.

Also Read

CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam Subjective Sample Papers

CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam Subjective Sample Papers

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT