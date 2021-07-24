CBSE Releases Revised Syllabus for Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22
CBSE Revised syllabus of classes 10 and 12 for academic year 2021-22 can be checked on cbseacademic.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 22 July, released the revised term-wise syllabus of classes 10 and 12 for board exams 2021-22. Earlier this month, board had announced its new special scheme of assessment for board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 (2021-22).
The revised syllabus has been released in continuation to the new assessment policy. Moreover, CBSE has also released the guidelines for the conduct of the Internal Assessment, Practical, and Projects.
"In addition to syllabus for term end board examinations, guidelines for the conduct of Internal Assessment/Practicum/Project are also enclosed," reads the official notification released by CBSE.
School authorities, teachers and students can check the revised term-wise syllabus on CBSE's official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
How to Check CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Revised Syllabus 2021-22
Visit CBSE's official website: cbseacademic.nic.in
Go to 'Curriculum' and click on 'Term-wise Curriculum 2021-22'
Click on link of the class you want to check the syllabus for
Links of all subjects will appear on your screen
Click on the link of the subject(s) you want to check the syllabus for
Syllabus will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future reference
CBSE in its new assessment policy stated that the syllabus of classes 10 and 12 for academic year 2021-22 will be rationalized to reduce the burden on teachers and students.
It also mentioned that the academic session will be divided into two terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term.
