CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam Subjective Sample Papers
Candidates can download CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exam, subjective sample papers from cbseresults.nic.in.
The sample papers for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 term 2 exams 2022, have been released by CBSE. Hence, students appearing for the exams can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in/ and download the sample papers.
Candidates must note that the sample papers released are in a subjective format. However, candidates must wait for CBSE to make an official announcement regarding the paper pattern of the Class 10,12 term 1 exams as they can also be taken in the objective format.
How to Download Sample Papers
Visit the official website of CBSE at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/
Navigate to the link that reads 'Sample Paper 2022'
Click on the 'subjects' option and open the sample paper of your preference
Download it and take a printout if you need a hard copy
The sample papers were released in order to give students an idea about the paper pattern and types of questions that can be asked.
Also, once the sample papers for Class 10,12 term 2 board exams 2022 have been released, it is speculated that CBSE will plan their exam dates accordingly.
Students were previously notified that the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exams shall be conducted according to its original exam schedule. Hence, now that the sample papers have been released, students should not bank on the exam getting postponed and use this time wisely to prepare for the board exams.
For more information on the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exams 2022, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of CBSE mentioned above.
