Fake Circular on CBSE Term 1 Results Doing the Rounds, Board Warns Students

A 'public notice' on 25 January, Tuesday with information on the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) results for class 10 and class 12 students was doing the rounds. However, the board warned the students that it was fake.

The notice stated that the CBSE Term 1 results for classes 10 and 12 would be declared by 2 pm on Tuesday. It further stated that candidates would be given usernames and passwords via their centres.