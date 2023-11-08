'Ranveer Made Me Do It': Model Ashley Graham On 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Trend

American supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham recently jumped on the viral trend bandwagon, and she had a little inspiration from none other than Bollywood's energy powerhouse, Ranveer Singh.

During her visit to Mumbai for the Jio World Plaza launch, Ashley embraced the popular “Just Looking Like a Wow” trend, and she was quick to give credit to Ranveer Singh for encouraging her.

In the video she shared, Ashley is adorned in a resplendent gold-toned Banarasi brocade saree, gracefully lip-syncing to the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Her caption playfully mentions Ranveer Singh's influence, stating, “Ranveer Singh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow.”