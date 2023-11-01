ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Meet Jasmeen Kaur, The Woman Behind The Viral 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Meme

Know why Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra are hooked to her voice!

phelian
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

While Instagram trends come and go, some leave an indelible mark on the social media landscape. Often, memes and viral catchphrases even shape a country's pop culture. Desi Internet's latest favourite trend is an Indian aunty going, "So beautiful, so elegant...just looking like a wow!"

From Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh putting their own spin on the hit audio to cricketer KL Rahul using the phrase under wife and actor, Athiya Shetty's Instagram pictures, it's clear that none of us are have gotten over this hilarious and wholesome trend.

But who is the woman behind the 'waow'? Watch the video to know about Jasmeen Kaur from New Delhi, and why her popularity has skyrocketed online.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Athiya Shetty   KL Rahul 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×