Meet Jasmeen Kaur, The Woman Behind The Viral 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Meme

While Instagram trends come and go, some leave an indelible mark on the social media landscape. Often, memes and viral catchphrases even shape a country's pop culture. Desi Internet's latest favourite trend is an Indian aunty going, "So beautiful, so elegant...just looking like a wow!"
From Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh putting their own spin on the hit audio to cricketer KL Rahul using the phrase under wife and actor, Athiya Shetty's Instagram pictures, it's clear that none of us are have gotten over this hilarious and wholesome trend.
But who is the woman behind the 'waow'? Watch the video to know about Jasmeen Kaur from New Delhi, and why her popularity has skyrocketed online.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)