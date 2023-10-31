ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Turn Heads at Jio World Plaza Launch

The grand launch of the Jio World Plaza took place in Mumbai on 31 October.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Turn Heads at Jio World Plaza Launch
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Several celebrities from the film industry arrived for the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday, 31 October. Actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt raised the style quotient at the event with their stunning outfits.

Many other prominent celebrities from the industry, such as Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and Shweta Bachchan, among others, were also in attendance at the event.

Also Read

MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive

MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×