Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Turn Heads at Jio World Plaza Launch

Several celebrities from the film industry arrived for the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday, 31 October. Actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt raised the style quotient at the event with their stunning outfits.

Many other prominent celebrities from the industry, such as Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and Shweta Bachchan, among others, were also in attendance at the event.