Ranveer Singh Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan threw a grand party for his 58th birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
A video from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party is going viral. Ranveer Singh donned the DJ hat along with singer Mika, and they played a bunch of Shah Rukh's recent hit songs. Ranveer also dedicated a song, 'Aana Mere Pyaar Ko', to Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen sporting a white shirt and sunglasses. Mika and Ranveer groove to songs like 'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express and 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya' from Jawan. Ranveer then went on to do the steps of the song 'Aana Mere Pyar Ko' from Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra's film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Deepika is seen dancing in front of him among the audience. 

