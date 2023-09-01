'If You Know, You Know': Why This Dialogue From SRK's 'Jawan' Is Going Viral

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated Jawan trailer is out, and it's creating quite a stir online! The film features King Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara as a cop, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

What's gripping fans is a viral dialogue, that some are linking to the recent drugs case on a cruise in which Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The dialogue, delivered in a husky voice, says, "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, you have to deal with his father)."