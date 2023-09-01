'If You Know, You Know': Why This Dialogue From SRK's 'Jawan' Is Going Viral

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated Jawan trailer is out, and it's creating quite a stir online! The film features King Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara as a cop, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.
What's gripping fans is a viral dialogue, that some are linking to the recent drugs case on a cruise in which Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was arrested.
The dialogue, delivered in a husky voice, says, "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, you have to deal with his father)."
During the Jawan shoot, Aryan Khan was detained and later sent behind bars by former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede. Aryan was later given a clean chit. Wankhede now faces corruption charges for allegedly demanding a hefty bribe from the actor to spare his son.
As soon as the trailer was released, fans wasted no time in drawing a connection between the dialogue and the case involving Aryan. Social media platforms were flooded with enthusiasts lauding SRK for the impactful line.
One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The grudge is real 🔥If you know, you know 😉," and another chiming in, "Yes, your ears are working fine. This dialogue is inspired by a real event."
Take a look at other reactions.
